June 20 (Reuters) - UK used car auctioneer BCA Marketplace said on Thursday that it is in advanced talks to be bought by British private equity firm TDR capital, sending its shares up almost 25%.

The possible offer of 243 pence per share values BCA at 1.91 billion pounds ($2.43 billion). The offer price represents a premium of 25% to BCA’s closing price on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7867 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)