BCA returns to lev loan market with over £1bn deal

LONDON, June 26 (LPC) - Car auctioneer BCA Marketplace is returning to Europe’s leveraged loan market as it seeks to raise just over £1bn-equivalent of debt to back its £1.91bn acquisition by British private equity firm TDR, banking sources said.

TDR offered to buy BCA for 243 pence per share, it was announced on Wednesday, after it emerged the two companies were in advanced talks over a potential offer last week.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and Royal Bank of Canada have underwritten the debt financing, which comprises senior and second-lien facilities.

A debt financing of just over £1bn-equivalent represents around 6.5 times BCA’s Ebitda of £171.9m, year ending March 31.

The loan is expected to launch for syndication to leveraged loan investors shortly, the sources said.

TDR declined to comment.

BCA is a well-known credit to Europe’s leveraged loan market as it has a history of private equity ownership prior to it being taken public in 2015.

Investment firm Haversham acquired BCA from private equity house Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CDR) and other shareholders in 2015.

CD&R acquired BCA in 2010 from Montagu Private Equity in a deal backed with £217m of loans. It raised an additional £181m of new money in 2013 to reduce the size of expensive payment-in-kind (PIK) notes and partly pay for the acquisition of We Buy Any Car, according to LPC data.

In December 2014, BCA completed a £600m dividend recapitalisation via HSBC, after a planned stock market listing was pulled in October amid volatile macro conditions.

The latest financing backing TDR’s buyout is expected to be welcomed by cash-rich investors, eager to invest in new money deals.

“A deal of scale is what the market has been crying out for. It may not be the easiest of sectors but it is a proven leveraged buyout so people will be more than willing to look at it,” a senior investor said.

Whereas BCA’s previous financings were denominated in sterling, the likelihood is that the new loans will be denominated mainly in euros as investors shy away from sterling amid Brexit and associated volatility around the currency.

Apart from the financing, TDR will pay the offer via its own equity financing, a minority equity investment from the NB funds, and a subscription for preference shares in an indirect parent of a bidding firm by the AlbaCore Funds.

A price of 243 pence per share represents about 25% premium to the closing price on June 19.

TDR has secured support for the offer from 44% of BCA’s shareholders, including Woodford Investment Management, Invesco Asset Management and Axa.

For the financial year ended of March 2019, BCA’s revenue increased to £3bn from £2.4bn a year ago, and its operating profit was up from £87.6m to £100.2m. (Additional reporting by Prudence Ho; Editing by Christopher Mangham)