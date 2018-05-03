FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 11:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada's BCE posts 3 pct rise in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Canadian telecommunications company BCE Inc reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as more subscribers signed up for its wireless services.

BCE said net income attributable to its shareholders rose to C$661 million ($515 million), or 73 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$642 million, or 73 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company, popularly known as Bell, said operating revenue rose nearly 5 percent to C$5.59 billion. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

