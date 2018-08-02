FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 11:12 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Canada's BCE reports 8 percent drop in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - BCE Inc reported an 8 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hit by higher expenses as the Canadian telecom company invested heavily to upgrade its network and expand its customer base.

The Montreal-based company, popularly known as Bell, said net income attributable to its shareholders fell to C$704 million ($540.25 million), or 79 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter, from C$765 million, or 85 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

BCE’s operating revenue rose to C$5.79 billion from C$5.69 billion.

$1 = 1.3031 Canadian dollars Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

