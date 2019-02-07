Company News
February 7, 2019 / 12:10 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Canada's BCE reports a 7.6 pct fall in profit

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s BCE Inc reported a 7.6 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hit by higher expenses and severance related payouts.

Montreal-based BCE’s net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$606 million ($457.15 million), or 68 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$656 million, or 72 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

BCE, popularly known as Bell, said operating revenue rose to C$6.22 billion from C$6.04 billion.

$1 = 1.3256 Canadian dollars Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

