Canada's BCE reports a 7.6 pct fall in profit

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s BCE Inc reported a 7.6 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hit by higher expenses and severance related payouts.

Montreal-based BCE’s net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$606 million ($457.15 million), or 68 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$656 million, or 72 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

BCE, popularly known as Bell, said operating revenue rose to C$6.22 billion from C$6.04 billion.