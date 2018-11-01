Company News
Canada's BCE reports rise in quarterly profit

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom services provider BCE Inc reported a 1.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as more subscribers signed up for its wireless services.

Montreal-based BCE’s net income attributable to shareholders increased to C$814 million ($620.76 million) or 90 Canadian cents per share in the third quarter, from C$803 million or 90 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

BCE, popularly known as Bell, said operating revenue rose to C$5.88 billion from C$5.70 billion. ($1 = 1.3113 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Debroop Roy and Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru Editing by James Emmanuel)

