February 27, 2018 / 5:35 PM / in 14 hours

Chile's BCI bank to propose $575 million equity issuance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The board of Chile’s Bci bank , the third largest private financial institution in the country, said on Tuesday it will propose a $575 million equity issuance in its next shareholders meeting.

In a letter to Chile’s market regulator, Bci did not detail what the additional funds would be used for. The proposal comes after a string of acquisitions last December, including the purchases of Totalbank for $528 million and the financial business of Walmart in Chile for $148 million.

Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Cassandra Garrison

