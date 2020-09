Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner has brought on the West Coast leader of Sidley Austin’s national Supreme Court and appellate practice, the firm said Tuesday.

Jean-Claude “J.C.” André will co-lead BCLP’s appellate and Supreme Court group from the firm’s Los Angeles office, alongside St. Louis-based partner Barbara Smith.

