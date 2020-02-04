Bonds News
Brazil's Economy Ministry clears Bradesco in tax probe

SAO PAULO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Ministry has cleared private lender Banco Bradesco SA on a tax probe, as it could not prove that the bank tried to dodge a 3 billion real tax fine, the bank said in a securities filing.

The decision was published in the government’s official gazette on Monday, the filing added. The bank declined to comment beyond the information in the filing.

A Brazilian court in 2017 had acquitted Luiz Carlos Trabuco Bradesco’s now deceased former chairman, on related charges. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by David Gregorio)

