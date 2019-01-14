UPDATE 1-Brazil's Banco Bradesco reshuffles management

(Updates with vice-presidents names and areas)

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s second largest lender Banco Bradesco SA will reduce the number of executive vice-presidents to four from six, according to a statement on Monday.

The bank said vice-presidents Josué Augusto Pancini and Mauricio Machado de Minas will leave their positions, but remain as board directors.

The new vice-presidencies will focus on retail, wholesale, high income clients, while the new information technology vice-presidency will support all business areas, Bradesco said.

The changes come almost one year after Chief Executive Octavio de Lazari took the helm of Bradesco, promising to increase the bank’s revenue per client.

Eurico Fabri will continue overseeing retail while Marcelo Noronha will be in charge of wholesale. Cassiano Scarpelli will focus on high income individuals and André Cano will take over the information technology unit. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Mark Potter)