SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s second largest private lender Banco Bradesco SA reported a 19.9 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit over a year earlier and beat analysts’ average estimate on lower loan-loss provisions.

Recurring net income at Banco Bradesco came in at 5.830 billion reais ($1.58 billion) in the fourth quarter, 5.5 percent above the Refinitiv average estimate by analysts of 5.526 billion reais. ($1 = 3.6849 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Keith Weir)