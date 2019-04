SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s second largest private lender Banco Bradesco SA hit first-quarter analysts’ estimates for profit on Thursday, as its loan book grew and loan-loss provisions fell.

Bradesco’s recurring net income came in at 6.238 billion reais ($1.56 billion), up 22.3 percent from the same period a year earlier and roughly in line with a Refinitiv analyst consensus forecast of 6.020 billion reais.