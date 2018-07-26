UPDATE 1-Brazil's Banco Bradesco beats profit estimates on lower provisions

(Adds targets, details of results)

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s second largest private lender Banco Bradesco SA beat second quarter net income estimates on Thursday, as loan-loss provisions declined amid Brazil’s slow economic recovery.

Bradesco reported recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, of 5.161 billion reais ($1.4 billion), above a Reuters consensus estimate of 5.056 billion reais and 9.7 percent higher than a year earlier.

Fewer bad loans helped Bradesco’s profit. Loan-loss provision expenses totaled 3.437 billion reais in the second quarter, down 36.1 percent from a year earlier. The 90-day default ratio also declined 0.5 percentage point in the quarter, to 3.9 percent.

As Bradesco predicts fewer problems with bad loans, the bank set a new target for loan-loss provisions in 2018. It predicted losses between 13 billion reais and 16 billion reais from low-quality assets, down from the previous target between 16 billion reais and 19 billion reais.

Bradesco also forecast lower insurance premium underwriting in 2018, although insurance gains boosted Bradesco’s profits in the quarter. New targets aim at a 2 percent to 6 percent growth in premiums, while the bank had previously forecast between 4 percent and 8 percent growth.

The bank sped up loan book growth, which increased by 6 percent in the quarter and reached 515.6 billion reais. In a securities filing, Bradesco said corporate loans grew at a faster pace, although the Brazilian economy is still struggling to bounce back from a recession.

Fee income grew 8.3 percent on the previous year, to 8.1 billion reais, helping to boost profit in the quarter.

The bank’s recurring return on equity dropped 0.2 percent in the quarter, to 18.4 percent.