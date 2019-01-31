UPDATE 1-Brazil's Banco Bradesco beats profit estimates on lower provisions

(Adds loan-loss provisions, profitability)

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s second largest private lender Banco Bradesco SA reported a 19.9 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit over a year earlier and beat analysts’ average estimate on lower loan-loss provisions.

Recurring net income at Banco Bradesco came in at 5.830 billion reais ($1.58 billion) in the fourth quarter, 5.5 percent above the Refinitiv average estimate by analysts of 5.526 billion reais.

Loan-loss provision went down by 31.8 percent year-on-year, as clients’ credit-worthiness has improved amid Brazil’s gradual economic recovery.

The bank’s profitability also rose in the fourth quarter, reaching 19.7 percent, up 0.7 percentage points from the previous quarter.

Bradesco has been trying to boost the profitability of retail clients acquired in its purchase of the local unit of HSBC Holdings Plc to boost the bank’s return on equity.

The default ratio over 90 days came in at 3.5 percent, down 0.1 percentage point from the third quarter.

Bradesco set a loan book growth target on Thursday of 9 percent to 13 percent in 2019, after a 7.8 percent expansion last year. In the fourth quarter, its loan book increased 1.6 percent. ($1 = 3.6849 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Keith Weir)