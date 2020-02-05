UPDATE 1-Brazil's Bradesco hits profit estimates, cautious on 2020

(Adds 2020 targets, profitability, context)

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s second-largest private lender Banco Bradesco SA reported a 14% rise in fourth-quarter recurring net income from a year earlier, helped by its insurance business and consumer lending, but issued a more cautious outlook for 2020.

Bradesco’s recurring profit, which excludes one-time items, came in at 6.645 billion reais ($1.56 billion) in the fourth quarter, slightly above analysts’ estimate of 6.508 billion reais in a Refinitiv poll.

Fourth-quarter results in its insurance unit grew by 10.1% from a year earlier, repeating the solid performance of previous quarters.

Its loan book grew by 4.6% in the quarter, boosted by consumer lending. Loans in arrears for more than 90 days came in at 3.3%, down 0.2 percentage point from the prior quarter.

Still, loan-loss provisions soared 19.3% in the quarter, with Bradesco citing higher disbursements for consumers and small companies.

Despite Brazil’s record low benchmark interest rates, Bradesco’s net interest income, a measure of gains on loans minus deposit costs, rose 4.4% from a year earlier.

The bank’s return on equity came in at 21.2%, up 1 percentage point from the previous quarter.

Bradesco’s 2020 targets were more or less in line with ones set for 2019, despite Brazil’s economic recovery.

The bank said its loan book is likely to grow between 9% and 13% in 2020, lower than last year’s increase. Still, loan loss provisions may end this year at 16.5 billion reais, above 2019.

Its insurance unit, which helped boost results in 2020, should report 2020 profit growth between 4% and 8%, below the 12.7% spike posted last year.

After posting higher-than-expected operating expenses in 2019, Bradesco said it will keep a lid on costs in 2020, which should expand no more than 4%. Last year, it rose 7.2%.

Last year, the bank closed 139 branches and launched a severance program as part of a plan to tackle costs.