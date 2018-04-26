FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 9:00 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Brazil's Banco Bradesco beats Q1 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Banco Bradesco SA beat analysts estimates for profit in the first quarter as loan-loss provisions declined amid a gradual recovery in the Brazilian economy.

The country’s second largest private lender on Thursday reported a recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, of 5.102 billion reais ($1.46 billion) in the first quarter, above the average of Thomson Reuters analyst consensus of 4.877 billion reais and 9.8 percent higher than from a year earlier.

$1 = 3.4841 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl. Editing by Jane Merriman

