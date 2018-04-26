UPDATE 1-Banco Bradesco's results beat forecasts as loan-loss provisions fall

(Adds more details on the results)

SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Banco Bradesco SA beat analysts’ profit estimates in the first quarter as loan-loss provisions declined, offsetting a decrease in the bank’s loan book.

The country’s second largest private lender on Thursday reported a recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, of 5.102 billion reais ($1.46 billion) in the first quarter, above the average of Thomson Reuters analyst consensus of 4.877 billion reais and 9.8 percent higher than from a year earlier.

Bradesco’s recurring return on equity came in at 18.6 percent, below analysts’ estimates of 20.1 percent, but 0.3 percentage points up in the quarter.

Amid a gradual recovery in the Brazilian economy, loan-loss provisions dropped 26.3 percent from a year earlier, to 3.892 billion reais, which was a bigger drop than analysts had forecast.

Bradesco’s loan book, however, shrank 1.3 percent in the quarter, to 486.6 billion reais, mainly because of a contraction in loans to large companies. In February, Bradesco had set a cautious tone with its guidance for the year, with loan book growth between 3 percent and 7 percent.

With lower losses to consumers and small-sized companies, Bradesco’s 90-day default ratio declined 0.3 percent in the quarter, to 4.4 percent.

Bradesco’s profit was also boosted by higher fee revenues and lower administrative expenses. ($1 = 3.4841 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl. Editing by Jane Merriman)