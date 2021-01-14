UPDATE 3-Banco do Brasil says no word from government about CEO change

(Updates share price, adds local media report)

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA said on Thursday it has received no information from the government about the potential dismissal of its chief executive officer.

Local media reported on Wednesday that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had decided to fire Banco do Brasil CEO Andre Brandao, who has been in the post less than four months, after he launched a plan to close 361 branches and an employee buyout program.

Bolsonaro’s supporters in Brasilia early on Thursday asked him about the potential dismissal of Brandao, but he did not respond. The Economy Ministry’s press office also declined to comment.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and Roberto Campos Neto, the central bank’s president, are scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. local time to discuss “governmental matters,” but the ministry’s press office could not provide further details.

Analysts say Brandao’s sacking would send a negative signal to investors about the government’s economic reform and privatization agenda, and high-level political interference in state-run firms.

“If confirmed, this event could undermine markets’ perception about the evolution/amplitude of the privatization agenda in Bolsonaro’s government, reinforcing our skeptical view on this issue,” Citi analysts wrote in a note on Thursday.

Banco do Brasil’s ordinary shares fell 1% early on Thursday, underperforming the wider Bovespa index, but later rallied to trade up as much as 1.3% after Valor Economico newspaper reported that Campos Neto wants Brandao to stay in his post.

The central bank was not immediately available for comment.

Shares had fallen 5% on Wednesday, their biggest fall since Oct. 28.