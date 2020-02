SAO PAULO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA posted on Thursday a 20.3% rise in fourth-quarter profit helped by higher consumer lending and lower tax expenses.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, went up to 4.625 billion reais ($1.06 billion) from 3.845 billion reais a year earlier, roughly in line with a Refinitiv estimate.