UPDATE 1-Banco do Brasil's profit jumps on consumer lending, lower tax

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA on Thursday reported a 20.3% rise in fourth-quarter profit helped by higher consumer lending and lower tax expenses, with the bank also saying it could achieve double-digit net income growth in 2020.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, went up to 4.625 billion reais ($1.06 billion) from 3.845 billion reais a year earlier, roughly in line with a Refinitiv estimate.

State-controlled Banco do Brasil’s loan book shrank for another quarter, but profitability - as measured by return on equity - came in at 17.7%, roughly in line with the previous quarter.

This reflects a move towards higher-margin consumer lending. Fourth-quarter net interest income rose 11.6% from a year earlier while fee income rose 3.8%, mainly related to checking accounts and insurance, Banco do Brasil said.

Operating expenses went up 8.7% from a year earlier, boosted by higher costs related to employees’ health insurance plan, while tax expenses came in more than 50% lower.

The bank expects its 2020 net income to be between 18.5 billion reais and 20.5 billion reais, implying a potential 15% rise from last year’s results. In 2019, net income was 17.8 billion reais.

Banco do Brasil forecast that its loan book would resume growth across all lines in 2020, with consumer lending continuing to lead the expansion. Total loan book growth is seen at between 5.5% and 8.5% in 2020.

In November, Chief Financial Officer Carlos Hamilton Araujo told analysts that 2020 results would be boosted by consumer lending and lower loan-loss provision expenses.

At the helm of Banco do Brasil since January 2019, Chief Executive Officer Rubem Novaes has been trying to find ways to turn the state-controlled lender more competitive to fight back against private rivals.

The bank has sold some non-core assets and also formed joint-ventures to make some businesses bigger, such as an investment banking deal announced in November with UBS Group AG .

Banco do Brasil’s management is planning reforms to compete more effectively with private rivals after President Jair Bolsonaro quashed an attempt by management to fully privatize the lender, as Reuters reported last month.