Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Colombia's Banco Popular issues $131.7 mln in local bonds

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, July 15 (Reuters) - Colombia’s Banco Popular issued 500 billion pesos ($131.7 million) in local bonds on Thursday, in a release that was almost doubly oversubscribed, the stock exchange said in a statement.

The bank, a subsidiary of Grupo Aval, issued 3-year and 5-year paper as part of a plan to issue 10 trillion pesos in debt, of which 3.3 trillion remains to be issued.

$1 = 3,796.07 Colombian pesos Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up