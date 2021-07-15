Colombia's Banco Popular issues $131.7 mln in local bonds

BOGOTA, July 15 (Reuters) - Colombia’s Banco Popular issued 500 billion pesos ($131.7 million) in local bonds on Thursday, in a release that was almost doubly oversubscribed, the stock exchange said in a statement.

The bank, a subsidiary of Grupo Aval, issued 3-year and 5-year paper as part of a plan to issue 10 trillion pesos in debt, of which 3.3 trillion remains to be issued.