MOVES-Santander hires analysts, expands Latam research team

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Santander has hired new analysts to expand its Latin American research team, raising the team to 28 people. The Spanish bank now covers 122 companies in Brazil and 221 in Latin America.

Daniel Gewehr, head of Latam & Brazil equity strategy since August, hired analysts from rivals UBS Group, Citigroup and Safra.

Alan Alanis is joining from UBS as head of Mexico strategy and sector head for food and beverage. Maria Tereza Azevedo, also coming from UBS, will be sector head for technology, media and telecoms

Rafael Barcellos, joining from Citi, is sector head for metals & mining and pulp and paper. Pedro Bruno has taken over as sector head for capital goods in addition to his role as transportation sector head. Bruno Mendonca became head of real estate. Marcio Osako has joined from Safra as sector head for education and healthcare (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)