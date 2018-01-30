FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 10:03 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Banco Santander Brasil beats estimates with 18.3 percent ROE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA beat analyst estimates for the fourth quarter with an 18.3 percent recurring return on equity, above a 17.1 percent consensus compiled by Thomson Reuters, as the bank quickly expanded its loan book to individuals.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, came in at 2.752 billion reais ($865 million), above the average of analysts’ estimates of 2.638 billion reais. Santander Brasil’s loan book reached 272.562 billion reais, up 3.6 percent in the quarter and 6.1 percent over the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 3.1811 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by David Gregorio)

