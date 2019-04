SAO PAULO, April 30 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA beat analysts’ first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as loan-loss provisions fell and lending grew at a fast pace on a year-over-year basis.

Recurring net income at the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Banco Santander SA rose 21.9 percent to 3.485 billion reais and topped the 3.296 billion reais expected by analysts, Refinitiv data showed. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)