FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 25, 2018 / 12:33 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Banco Santander Brasil beats Q1 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 24 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA beat analysts’ first-quarter estimates for profit on Tuesday as the bank recorded another quarter of strong growth in its loan book for individuals, as the country’s economy recovers from recession.

The Brazilian unit of Spain’s Banco Santander SA posted a recurring net income of 2.859 billion reais ($823.21 million), up 25.4 percent from a year earlier and nearly 9 percent above the average estimate by analysts. The bank’s loan book grew 2.9 percent in the quarter and reached 280.4 billion reais. ($1 = 3.4730 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.