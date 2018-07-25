FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 3:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Santander Brasil CEO says bank to open 50 branches through year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Banco Santander Brasil SA said on Wednesday the bank plans to open 50 more branches in the country through the end of the year.

CEO Sergio Rial said the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Banco Santander SA expects to maintain its pace of credit growth in the second half of 2018. He said the main impact of a truckers’ strike that paralyzed the Brazilian economy in May was a decrease in card transaction revenue for the bank as retail sales fell. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

