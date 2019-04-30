UPDATE 1-Banco Santander Brasil beats profit estimates, though lending slows

(Adds details from results)

SAO PAULO, April 30 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA beat analysts’ first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, although the pace of growth in its loan book slowed.

Recurring net income at the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Banco Santander SA rose 21.9 percent to 3.485 billion reais and topped the 3.296 billion reais expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Profit was helped by a 2.1 percent fall in loan-loss provisions year-over-year, to 2.596 billion reais.

The bank’s return on equity remained stable at 21.1 percent, but beat analysts’ expectations.

Santander Brasil’s loan book remained at 386.9 billion reais, stable from the previous quarter, although lending for consumers grew.

The bank had been outpacing its competitors in previous quarters by extending loans to consumers shunned by other mainstream banks. Brazil’s largest lender, however, is closing the gap with Santander. Banco Bradesco SA said last week it grew its loan book by 3.1 percent in the first quarter.

Santander Brasil’s fee income fell 4.1 percent in the quarter due to weaker sales of insurance and credit cards.

Still, Brazil made up 29 percent of the euro zone’s biggest bank by market value in the first quarter. Latin America’s importance has increased for Santander, as its businesses in the region have posted higher profitability growth, compensating for lower gains in Europe.

Its 90-day delinquency rate also remained stable at 3.1 percent from the previous quarter.

Chief Executive Sergio Rial, who also became the bank’s regional head for South America earlier this month, will discuss first-quarter results with analysts and journalists.

Spain’s Santander reported earlier on Tuesday a net profit fall of 10 pct due to restructuring costs in Britain and Poland. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely and Bernadette Baum)