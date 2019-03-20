CORRECTED-Santander Brasil is offered remaining 40 pct stake in payroll loan business

(Corrects March 14 story to reflect that deal talks are ongoing rather than finalized)

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA has been offered a 40 percent stake in the payroll loan bank Olé Bonsucesso Consignado SA, an acquisition that would give it full control of the business, according to a filing on Thursday.

Santander Brasil and Banco Bonsucesso agreed on a joint venture in 2015, with stakes of 60 and 40 percent respectively. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Marguerita Choy)