Bonds News
March 14, 2019 / 9:38 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Santander Brasil is offered remaining 40 pct stake in payroll loan business

1 Min Read

(Corrects March 14 story to reflect that deal talks are ongoing rather than finalized)

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA has been offered a 40 percent stake in the payroll loan bank Olé Bonsucesso Consignado SA, an acquisition that would give it full control of the business, according to a filing on Thursday.

Santander Brasil and Banco Bonsucesso agreed on a joint venture in 2015, with stakes of 60 and 40 percent respectively. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Marguerita Choy)

