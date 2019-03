SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA acquired a 40 percent stake in the payroll loan bank Olé Bonsucesso Consignado SA, in move that gave it full control of the business, according to a filing on Thursday.

Santander Brasil and Banco Bonsucesso agreed on a joint venture in 2015, with stakes of 60 and 40 percent respectively. The deal value was not disclosed. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Marguerita Choy)