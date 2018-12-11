Company News
December 11, 2018

Santander Brasil CFO expects asset growth of up to 8 pct in 2019

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil may expand its assets by up to 8 percent next year, above the country’s GDP growth rate, Chief Financial Officer Angel Santodomingo told investors on Tuesday.

The announcement comes as Santander Brasil has been outpacing its main competitors in terms of loan book growth. In a meeting with investors at the bank’s headquarters, Santodomingo also said the bank would continue seeking to raise its return on equity. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

