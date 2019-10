SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA reported third-quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates, mainly driven by the retail segment.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 3.705 billion reais ($926.60 million), up 19.2% from a year earlier and beating the 3.48 billion reais that analysts were expecting, according to Refinitiv data.