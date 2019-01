SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday as the bank sped up loan book growth for another quarter and increased fee income.

Recurring net income at the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Banco Santander SA jumped 23.8 percent to 3.405 billion reais ($915.30 million) and topped the 3.197 billion expected by analysts on average, Refinitiv data showed.