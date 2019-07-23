Bonds News
July 23, 2019 / 10:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Santander Brasil hits Q2 profit estimates as fees, lending grow

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA reported second-quarter results in line with analyst estimates on Tuesday, helped by the strength of its consumer lending business and fees.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 3.635 billion reais ($971.6 million) at the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Banco Santander SA, roughly in line with the 3.594 billion reais expected by analysts, Refinitiv data showed.

$1 = 3.7412 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
