SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA saw a 9.4% rise in fourth-quarter net income from a year earlier, it said on Wednesday, mainly due to consumer lending and fees.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 3.726 billion reais ($890.83 million), roughly in line with the 3.859 billion reais analysts were expecting, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 4.1975 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)