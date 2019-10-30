UPDATE 1-Brazilian unit of Banco Santander beats analysts estimates on retail

(Adds return on equity, loan book, background)

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA reported third-quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates, mainly driven by the retail segment.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 3.705 billion reais ($926.60 million), up 19.2% from a year earlier and beating the 3.48 billion reais that analysts were expecting, according to Refinitiv data.

As in recent quarters, consumer lending boosted the bank’s net income. Its loan book reached 408.7 billion reais, up 3.7% from the previous quarter, as the bank sped up its pace of auto, payroll and credit card lending.

In corporate loans, international trade lines also grew in the quarter.

Still, Santander kept a lid on loans in arrears for over 90 days. Its delinquency ratio came in stable at 3%.

Its net interest income grew by 3.9% from a year earlier, to 8.9 billion reais.

The bank posted a third-quarter return on equity of 21.1%, down 0.2% from the previous quarter.

Chief Executive Sergio Rial in October disclosed for the first time operating targets for the bank, which is the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Banco Santander SA. Its loan book is expected to grow by more than 10% per year through 2022 and the bank aims to maintain its relatively high return on equity of 21%, he said, despite lower interest rates and increased competition.

Santander Brasil also aims to keep growing its customer base by at least 7% per year through 2022. The bank ended September with 25.9 million clients, adding 400,000 new clients in a quarter.

Fee income also bolstered Santander Brasil’s profit, as the bank has added new clients.

To outpace its competitors, Santander has opened small new branches dedicated to agribusiness and micro personal loans outside big cities. It added 15 branches in the third quarter, totaling 2.317 branches.

In spite of Brazil’s strong results, Banco Santander SA posted a 75% decline in third-quarter profit, hit by one-off charges in the UK.