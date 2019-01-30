UPDATE 1-Santander Brasil beats Q4 forecasts, helped by loan book growth

(Adds loan book growth, profitability)

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday as it increased its loan book growth and fee income, although its loan loss provisions rose.

Recurring net income at the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Santander, the euro zone’s biggest bank by market value, rose 23.8 percent to 3.405 billion reais ($915 million), beating the 3.197 billion expected by analysts, Refinitiv data showed.

The bank’s loan book reached 386.7 billion reais, up 1.6 percent in the quarter, mainly driven by personal lending.

Santander Brasil increased its profitability for another quarter. Its return on equity reached 21.1 percent, up 1.6 percentage points from the third quarter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Spain’s Banco Santander reported a 4 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, buoyed by strong performance in Brazil and higher net income.

Santander Brasil said its 90-day delinquency rate was 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter, 0.2 percentage points higher than in the previous three months.

Net interest income - the difference between what a bank pays to borrow money and what it charges customers for loans -fell 3.1 percent in the quarter, to 7.761 billion reais, as loan loss provisions increased.

Santander Brasil is the first big Brazilian bank to report its fourth-quarter earnings. It will be followed by Brazil’s second largest private lender Banco Bradesco SA on Thursday. ($1 = 3.7201 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)