UPDATE 1-Santander Brasil's 9.4% rise in Q4 profit boosted by loans, fees

(Adds return on equity, loan delinquency ratio)

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA posted a 9.4% rise in fourth-quarter net income from a year earlier, it said on Wednesday, mainly thanks to higher consumer lending and fees.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 3.726 billion reais ($890.83 million), roughly in line with the 3.859 billion reais analysts were expecting, according to Refinitiv data.

The bank’s strategy of growing its client base and consumer loan book ensured Santander Brasil a fourth-quarter return on equity of 21.3%, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous quarter.

Santander Brasil’s loan book grew by 6.2% in the quarter, as both consumer lending and corporate loans grew.

In a securities filing, the Brazilian arm of Spain’s Banco Santander SA said its market share in loans increased 0.75 percentage points in 2019 to 10%, the highest level in the last ten years.

Despite the jump in loans, its 90-day loan delinquency ratio came in roughly stable at 2.9%.

Net interest income, or the difference between what a bank pays for deposits and earns from loans, was up 10.7% from a year earlier, as loan volumes increased. Still, net interest margin dropped 0.4 percentage points in the same period, to 9.3%.

The bank said in a statement it had an extraordinary gain of 2.7 billion reais in the quarter due to a tax credit, while it also increased loan-loss provisions.

Earlier on Wednesday, Banco Santander SA beat analysts’ expectation with a 35% increase in fourth-quarter net income from a year earlier, as solid Latin America units offset European business.

Santander Brasil Chief Executive Sergio Rial in October disclosed for the first time operating targets for the bank.

Its loan book is expected to grow by more than 10% per year through 2022 and the bank aims to maintain its relatively high return on equity of 21%.

Santander Brasil also aims to keep growing its customer base by at least 7% per year through 2022. ($1 = 4.1975 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)