UPDATE 2-Santander Brasil profit beats estimates; analysts eye provisions

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday on higher loan book growth and fee income, offsetting bigger loan loss provisions that raised flags about the quality of its recent lending growth.

Units combining the bank’s common and preferred shares fell 3 percent in morning trading to 47.54 reais, as the results spurred concerns about the bank’s clients’ credit-worthiness.

Santander Brasil has expanded its loan book in part by extending credit to borrowers shunned by other mainstream banks, especially in car loans.

Analysts at Itaú BBA wrote in a note to clients that the bank’s results were slightly negative, as the cost of risk and delinquency rate deteriorated.

“The lower effective tax rate was the main earnings expansion driver,” they said.

Santander Brasil’s tax rate fell to 25 percent, from 37 percent in the third quarter.

Recurring net income at the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Banco Santander SA rose 23.8 percent to 3.405 billion reais ($915 million), beating the 3.197 billion reais consensus analyst forecast, according to Refinitiv data.

The bank’s loan book reached 386.7 billion reais, up 1.6 percent in the quarter, mainly driven by personal lending.

Santander Brasil increased its profitability for another quarter. Its return on equity reached 21.1 percent, up 1.6 percentage points from the third quarter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Spain’s Banco Santander reported a 4 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, buoyed by strong performance in Brazil and higher net income.

Yet, Santander Brasil’s net interest income - the difference between what a bank pays to borrow money and what it charges customers for loans - fell 3.1 percent in the quarter, to 7.761 billion reais, as loan loss provisions increased.

Its 90-day delinquency rate was 3.1 percent in the quarter, 0.2 percentage point higher than in the third quarter.

Refinancing volumes also rose 5.9 percent in the quarter, outpacing total loan book growth.

Santander Brasil is the first big, publicly listed Brazilian bank to report its fourth-quarter earnings. It will be followed by the second-largest private lender, Banco Bradesco SA on Thursday.