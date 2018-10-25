FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 5:39 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

BE Semiconductor sees nearly 25 pct drop in Q4 revenue

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi) said on Thursday its fourth-quarter revenue is expected to drop up to 25 percent compared with the previous quarter, weighed down by seasonal patterns and weaker assembly equipment market conditions.

Besi, which supplies chipmakers with semiconductor assembly equipment, reported a drop of 27.6 percent in third-quarter revenue as shipments for mobile applications were partially offset by growth in automotive end-user markets.

The Dutch manufacturer posted a revenue for July-September period at 116.7 million euros ($133.12 million).

$1 = 0.8767 euros Reporting by Stratos Karakasidis in Gdynia, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

