BE Semiconductor sees nearly 25 pct drop in Q4 revenue

Oct 25 (Reuters) - BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi) said on Thursday its fourth-quarter revenue is expected to drop up to 25 percent compared with the previous quarter, weighed down by seasonal patterns and weaker assembly equipment market conditions.

Besi, which supplies chipmakers with semiconductor assembly equipment, reported a drop of 27.6 percent in third-quarter revenue as shipments for mobile applications were partially offset by growth in automotive end-user markets.

The Dutch manufacturer posted a revenue for July-September period at 116.7 million euros ($133.12 million).