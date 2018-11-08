Beazley's premiums jump, sees $105 mln early hit from hurricanes, typhoons

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Lloyds Of London insurer Beazley Plc reported an 11.1 percent rise in gross written premiums for the first nine months of the year, helped by growth across all its divisions.

The company’s gross written premiums rose to $1.96 billion for the nine months ended Sept. 30, from $1.76 billion a year earlier. It estimated the initial cost of the recent Atlantic hurricanes and the typhoons in Asia to be around $105 million.