May 10, 2018 / 6:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Insurer Beazley says Q1 premiums rose 10 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London insurer Beazley Plc posted a 10 percent year-on-year rise in gross written premiums in the first quarter, boosted by its speciality lines division, which focuses on professional liability insurance.

The underwriter, which provides marine, casualty and property insurance and reinsurance, said gross written premiums rose to $631 million for the quarter ended March 31, from $573 million a year earlier. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

