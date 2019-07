July 23 (Reuters) - British insurer Beazley Plc’s said on Tuesday its first-half earnings nearly tripled from last year, as it wrote more policies on higher rates and said it now expects double-digit premium growth for the year.

The company, a Lloyd’s of London insurer, said pre-tax profit rose to $166.4 million for the six months ended June 30, from $57.5 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)