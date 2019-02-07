UPDATE 1-Beazley eyes premium rate rise after hit to 2018 profit

(Adds details, background)

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Beazley Plc racked up 12 percent growth in 2018 in the value of gross insurance claims it writes, the company said on Thursday, as it announced pretax profit more than halved due to another big year of hurricane, typhoon and wildfire claims.

The insurer said it saw “opportunities” to raise its premium rates by high single digits of percent and brokerage Jeffries said its $76.4 million pound profit for the year ended Dec. 31 was around 7 million pounds ahead of market expectations.

The company, which kicked off 2018 earnings updates for Lloyd’s insurers, said costs of hurricanes and typhoons totalled $105 million during the year ended Dec. 31, while claims from the California wildfires came to $40 million.

Although still substantial, the claims compared with a natural catastrophe bill of between $200 million and $300 million in the second half of 2017.

Beazley, which provides casualty and property, cyber and political risk insurance, said that 2018 was only “slightly less eventful” after 2017, when the industry faced record insurance losses of more than $135 billion from hurricanes, earthquakes and wildfires.

“Although market conditions were challenging, depressing our earnings, we entered 2019 with positive premium rate momentum and higher interest rates that should deliver stronger returns going forward,” Chief Executive Officer Andrew Horton said.

It reported a combined ratio, a measure of underwriting profitability, of 98 for 2018 compared with 99 percent last year. A level below 100 percent indicates an underwriting profit.

The underwriter said it could tap reserve releases of $115 million in the year, compared with the $203.9 million it released in 2017, adding that 2017 losses had already depleted its catastrophe reserves.