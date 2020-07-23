UPDATE 1-Insurer Beazley swings to first-half loss as COVID-19 claims mount

(Adds details from statement, background on rates)

July 23 (Reuters) - British insurer Beazley Plc swung to a loss for the first half on Thursday as it set aside tens of millions of pounds to pay coronavirus-related claims and warned the fallout of the crisis would be on the level of a major natural catastrophe.

Beazley, which provides casualty and property, cyber and political risk insurance, also abandoned its interim dividend as it posted a loss before tax of $13.8 million for the six months ended June 30, compared with a pretax profit of $166.4 million a year earlier.

Net investment income slumped to $83.2 million from $170.3 million from a year earlier, with its investment returns taking a beating from the pandemic-driven market selloff.

“In responding to this (coronavirus) crisis, the insurance industry faces record losses on par with major natural catastrophes,” the company said.

Beazley benefited from higher premium rates last year after a string of industry-wide catastrophe claims led to hefty bills in 2018, but had to flag losses of $170 million in April to cover claims stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, part of the oldest insurance market in the world, said combined ratio - a key measure of profitability - rose to 107% from 100%. A level below 100% indicates an underwriting profit.

However, Beazley still expects to achieve full-year combined ratio of around 100%.