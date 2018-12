Dec 6 (Reuters) - Lloyds Of London insurer Beazley Plc said on Thursday it estimated the initial cost of the California wildfires to be $40 million, net of reinsurance.

The company, which is a part of the oldest insurance market in the world, had last month estimated the initial cost of the recent Atlantic hurricanes and the typhoons in Asia to be around $105 million. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)