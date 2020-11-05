Becton Dickinson beats profit estimates on strong demand for COVID-19 tests

(Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co BDX.N beat quarterly profit estimates on Thursday and forecast full-year revenue growth in the range of high-single to low-double digits, as the medical device maker benefits from strong demand for its COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

Medical device makers are now betting on COVID-19 tests to offset a slump in demand for non-emergency procedures, as patients continue to defer these surgeries due to the pandemic.

“With relatively low expectations heading into the quarter, we believe the stronger-than-expected results and good FY guidance should satisfy investors today,” said JP Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus.

Becton's COVID-19 testing sales totaled more than $440 million in the fourth quarter, while rival Abbott Laboratories' ABT.N tests brought in $881 million in sales in the most recent reported quarter.

Becton forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $12.40 and $12.60 for 2021, while analysts were expecting a profit of $12.53, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Fourth-quarter revenues grew 4.4% to $4.78 billion, above the average analyst estimate of $4.48 billion.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was $105 million, or 36 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to net earnings of $125 million, or 45 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.79 per share, beating estimates of $2.52 per share.