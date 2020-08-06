Becton Dickinson profit slumps nearly 37% on delayed surgeries

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Medical technology company Becton Dickinson and Co on Thursday reported a 36.6% fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower demand for its devices as people delayed non-urgent surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net earnings attributable to the medical device maker was $286 million, or 97 cents per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $451 million, or $1.51 per share, last year.

Sales fell to $3.86 billion from $4.35 billion.