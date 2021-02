Feb 4 (Reuters) - Medical technology company Becton Dickinson and Co on Thursday reported a 309% surge in first-quarter profit, fueled by strong demand for its COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was $981 million, or $3.35 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with net earnings of $240 million, or 87 cents per share last year. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)